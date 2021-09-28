Downtown paving shuts down segments of Kingsport road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As crews work to refresh a central road in downtown Kingsport, drivers can expect rolling closures into next month.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, work on Sullivan Street began on Monday, Sept. 27 in the section of road spanning from Church Circle to East Center Street.

Work will take place during the day with full closure of the section of road that crews have reached. The release estimated completion of the roadwork around Oct. 15.

The city encouraged drivers to avoid the route when possible.

