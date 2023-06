JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 7th annual Downtown Mile race that was set to happen Wednesday evening in downtown Johnson City has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Organizers say the race will be rescheduled at a later date.

The event was supposed to kick off with a kids’ race at 7 p.m. followed by elite and open races.

The annual race is held in celebration of National Running Day.