Downtown Kingsport to host drive-in movie night Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking for some family fun on Saturday night? Look no further than downtown Kingsport, where a drive-in movie will be featured at 8 p.m.

The drive-in will show the family Christmas classic Home Alone to get community members in the Christmas spirit, and will take place at the Cherokee Street public parking lot, which is on the 100 block of Cherokee Street.

The parking lot will open at 6 p.m., two hours before the start of the film.

Tickets are $10 per car and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

There are a limited number of tickets available.