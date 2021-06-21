Downtown Kingsport to celebrate 4th of July with fireworks

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Downtown Kingsport Association (DKA) announced Monday that its July 4 Celebration will launch on Saturday, July 3.

Festivities will kick off from the Twilight Alive stage on Broad Street at 7 p.m. with a performance by Dang Gina Unplugged, followed by the headliner Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols at 7:30 p.m.

Folks can also expect specials from surrounding shops and eateries along with food trucks and more.

Robin Cleary, DKA’s executive director, said that event planners expect a large turnout for the event this year after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“We, as well, were not able to have a celebration last year,” she said. “We just did two simultaneous firework displays. So, we are so excited about having folks come back to Kingsport this year for our Fourth of July celebration on July 3.”

DKA requests that attendees not bring coolers nor pets.

Other concerts in the Twilight Alive concert series include the following:

Benny Wilson Band and Ivy Road on July 9 at 7 p.m.

Entice Band presented by HMG following the Fun Fest parade on July 16 at 8 p.m.

Members Only 80s tribute band on July 30 at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Appalachian Power, Eastman, Visit Kingsport, Eastman Credit Union, Express AV, HMG, Marsh Regional, Century 21 Legacy, WQUT FM 101.5 and Nash Icon 104.9.