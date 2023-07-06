KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — On the first Thursday of every month, businesses in downtown Kingsport keep their doors open later than usual.

Called “Shop and Hop,” the monthly event is designed to give people time to stop by downtown shops after their work hours.

Cherie Barker, the owner of Cherie’s Boutique, says the Shop and Hop helps her business stay busy.

“I get quite a bit of sales on the Shop and Hop nights, but it’s more people come in and talk and meet and get to know you,” Barker said. “And if they’re new to the community, we get to welcome them.”

The boutique has local musicians playing outside for every Shop and Hop.

“We have a good time and we start at five and we go until people quit,” Barker said.

Thursday’s Shop and Hop happened with the official start of Fun Fest just over a week away. While Cherie’s Boutique will be included in the Fun Fest scavenger hunt, she wishes more Fun Fest activities took place downtown instead of at the Farmer’s Market.

“That’s all well and good, except it doesn’t help downtown, because over there is commercial business,” said Barker.

Shooters Billiards already stays open late but has specials on shop and hop night.

“We’re family-friendly because there’s not very many family-friendly pool halls in the area,” owner Cura Jones said. “So it’s good for kids and adults and late-nighters as well. So we just try to get everybody to come down here and and have a good time.”

Jones said Shooters Billiards is working on having a corn hole tournament during Fun Fest. She said the Downtown Kingsport Association has been a great help to their business.

“We’re definitely going to have cornhole boards set up here for the public,” Jones said.

The next Shop and Hop will take place on Aug. 3. from 5 to 8 p.m.