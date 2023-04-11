KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Downtown Kingsport Association will again host a downtown loft tour this year.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 2-5 p.m.

The tour will feature six downtown lofts:

Hyche Loft on Broad Street

The Telephone Building on Commerce Street – 2 lofts

Bertuso Loft on Commerce Street

Walker Loft on Market Street

Millsap Loft on Wexler Street

“Attendees of the Downtown Kingsport Loft Tour will have an intimate look into these six privately owned properties, offering a unique glimpse into downtown living,” Downtown Kingsport Association Executive Director Robin Cleary said in a release. “The lofts vary in style, size and location, each designed and decorated with diverse tastes and budgets.”

Tickets cost $25 pre-sale and $30 on the day of the tour. They can be purchased at downtownkingsport.org.

Those who purchase tickets will receive a map of the tour with addresses. Children 12 years old and younger are not allowed.