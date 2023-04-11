KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Downtown Kingsport Association will again host a downtown loft tour this year.
The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 2-5 p.m.
The tour will feature six downtown lofts:
- Hyche Loft on Broad Street
- The Telephone Building on Commerce Street – 2 lofts
- Bertuso Loft on Commerce Street
- Walker Loft on Market Street
- Millsap Loft on Wexler Street
“Attendees of the Downtown Kingsport Loft Tour will have an intimate look into these six privately owned properties, offering a unique glimpse into downtown living,” Downtown Kingsport Association Executive Director Robin Cleary said in a release. “The lofts vary in style, size and location, each designed and decorated with diverse tastes and budgets.”
Tickets cost $25 pre-sale and $30 on the day of the tour. They can be purchased at downtownkingsport.org.
Those who purchase tickets will receive a map of the tour with addresses. Children 12 years old and younger are not allowed.