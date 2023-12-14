KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders with the Downtown Kingsport Association (DKA) say they are seeing growth, with about 20 new businesses opening in the downtown area this year.

DKA Executive Director Robin Cleary told News Channel 11 that is on par with the last few years in the city, and that she’s noticed a trend.

“A lot of our new businesses that are open downtown have been opened by folks that are investing that have moved here from other states,” Cleary said.

Latin Love Kitchen is among the list of new businesses, alongside spots like Shooters Billiards and 6ix Grist & Grind Brewhouse, which are owned by newcomers to the region.

Co-owner Leroy Alvarado said he was attracted to move from the bustle of New Jersey to a place that reminded him of his native Costa Rica.

“We consider ourselves from the deep south, like the deeper south,” Alvarado said of himself and his wife and co-owner, who is from El Salvador. “For us is important family, the faith, community.”

The restaurant specializes in El Salvadorian home cooking, especially pupusas, which Alvarado describes as a cross between a tortilla and a tamale.

He said blending into the slower pace of life with more focus on community has made for a welcome business environment.

“It’s been rewarding,” Alvarado said. “I go to places like Sam’s the other day. Somebody is waving at me and saying, ‘You’re the pupusa guy.”

Long-standing businesses say the newcomers are a welcome addition, bringing more customers into downtown.

“I’ve had a lot of more people say, ‘Hey, I’ve not been downtown in a while, I was checking out, you know, a neighboring business and didn’t know you guys were down here,'” recounted Boomtown & Co.’s Kingsport Store Manager Brook Gibson. “They end up turning into being regular customers.”

Cleary agreed that the rising tide lifts all boats, especially in the case of small businesses.

“These are the folks who are employing people that live in our community,” Cleary said. “They are selling services and goods and folks that purchase in your community and those tax dollars are staying in your community.”