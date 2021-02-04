Downtown Kingsport businesses to offer discounts, specials at Sweetheart Shop & Hop event Thursday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Shoppers in Kingsport can support local businesses and enjoy special offers Thursday night.

The Downtown Kingsport Association is hosting its Sweetheart Shop & Hop from 5-8 p.m. across the downtown area.

Some of the participating shops and restaurants are offering discounts and buy-one-get-one deals.

According to a release from the Kingsport Chamber and the Downtown Kingsport Association, deals will be offered at the following locations:

A map has been provided, depicting participating businesses in downtown.

