Downtown Kingsport Association hosts drive-in movies

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the temperatures continuing to drop, Saturday made for the perfect evening to ride on down to the drive-in movie night at the Cherokee Street parking lot and sit back with some popcorn to watch the classic movie Casper.

Dozens of families and friends joined in on the spooky season fun hosted by Downtown Kingsport, Eastman Credit Union, Electric 94.9 and 96.9 WXBQ.

Cherokee parking lot opened at 6 p.m., and the movie began rolling at 8 p.m.

Tickets were pre-purchased at $10 a car.

Miss out on Saturday night’s featured film event? Not to worry — the next drive-in movie will happen on Nov. 14 at the same time and location, and the movie is to be announced.

Other sponsors for the drive-in event include the Bank of Tennessee, Century 21 and Town Park Lofts.

For more information, CLICK HERE.