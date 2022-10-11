JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) —Jonesborough town leaders say that a project that has been in the works for several years will be completed by the end of 2023.

The Jackson Theatre — nestled next to the Historic Eureka Inn that just appeared back on the market after more than 20 years — promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough’s Main Street. The theatre’s restoration efforts began in 2015, and early 2021 saw a marquee added to the face of the building.

Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that the town has experienced some setbacks with the project; however, now that builders have everything they need to move forward and reach completion, leaders can see the light at the end of the tunnel where the Jackson Theatre is concerned.

Interior progress in Jonesborough’s Jackson Theatre (Photo: Mayor Chuck Vest)

“The material delay early this year has been resolved, so it’s exciting to see the progress inside the Jackson Theatre,” Vest said. “Renovating old structures comes with challenges, but with the largest components of the project installed, we will see the structure completed late next year.”

Those large components Vest mentioned include the steel beams, seen in a picture of the interior provided by Vest. The most difficult part is complete, the mayor said.

Now, crews are focusing on installation.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, Jonesborough officials learned the new K-8 school is on target for completion in late 2023.

Leaders continue to work toward securing money to build a community playground.

“A lot of the things on the playgrounds will be based on getting these grants, which we’ll probably know late this year,” Vest said. “But if we have to use some of the contingency funds, that’s part of the school project.

“That’ll be something that will come back to the board, but you’re probably looking at the first quarter of the next year where we will be making those decisions on the playgrounds.”