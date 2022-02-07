Downtown Johnson to get more colorful with a new mural

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Johnson City is about to get a lot more colorful with a new mural.

The white wall on the corner of Commerce and Main Streets facing the Market Street parking lot will soon pay homage to Johnson City’s history.

“We’re planning to feature bluegrass musicians, bluegrass instruments, and quilts of particular patterns to kind of get that Appalachian craft theme present there as well,” said Cheyenne Kumbhare, Johnson City Public Works Market Analyst.

The Johnson City Public Art Committee and Blue Plum Gives Back picked the spot at the heart of downtown.

“We really love that it is right smack in the middle between these two beautiful parks that have all these are opportunities for people to engage with as, as well as wellness activities,” said Caroline Abercrombie, Blue Plum Festival. “Currently our festival footprint is right here in the middle of this area.”

The hope is to have it finished in time for the 2022 Blue Plum Festival, so they want to find their artist soon.

“They’ll just need to fill out an online form and submit 10 images of previous artwork cover letter references resume,” said Kumbhare.

From all the applicants a selection committee will choose 3 to develop a design concept, each will be paid $500 for their proposal.

Artists commissioned by the city before say the murals benefit both the city and local artists.

“Art is important to the community, it drives us…not only does it beautify and gives a good opportunity for people to take selfies and stuff, but also it helps out artists that there’s like so many talented artists in the area,” said Marci Berkhimer, aka Festive Mother.

Berkhimer has advice for artists thinking of applying.

“Just keep dreaming, keep producing,” said Berkhimer. “Mybe you’ll get lucky like I did.”

To submit an application or learn more click here.