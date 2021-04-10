Downtown Johnson City shops to host fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple shops on Cherry Street are partnering together to host the Annual St. Jude Fundraiser on Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Olson’s Martial Arts Academy.

The fundraiser aims to break 1,000 boards in an effort to raise $7,500 and will provide a free seminar for all children in attendance.

Local businesses that donated for the cause include Olson’s Martial Arts Academy, Owl’s Nest, Swirled, Blair Academy and Into the Fire.

All proceeds will go directly to St. Jude.

For more information, call 423-926-9161.