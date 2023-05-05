JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- After a year and a half of planning and renovations, Diablo’s Mexican Bar & Grill is opening in downtown Johnson City.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, doors open Friday at 5 p.m., just in time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The restaurant is owned by Sahib Indian Restaurant owner Vik Vatrana.

The restaurant is still in the process of obtaining its liquor license, according to a post on Downtown Johnson City’s page.

It’s located at 216 E. Main Street in the former Willow Tree coffee house space next to the downtown breezeway.