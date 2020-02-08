Downtown Johnson City merchants host Save the Woop Woop, send funds to help Australian wildfires

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Australian wildfires ravaged the continent last month, with more than 46 million acres burned and an estimated 1.25 billion wildlife animals dead, according to the World Wildlife Fund Australia.

Merchants in downtown Johnson City teamed up to help fight the destruction caused by these fires by banding together to host silent auctions, live music, and accepting donations that will go to the Ellen DeGeneres Go Fund Me Wildlife Rescue.

Save the Woop Woop was hosted at the Downtown Yoga Center Friday night, with restaurants and merchants throughout the downtown area contributing portions of their proceeds that night to go toward the donation.

The term ‘woop woop’ is an Australian team that means ‘far away from anything’ or ‘not local.’

News Channel 11 spoke to Kim Blaine, owner of the Downtown Yoga Center, who thinks the event Friday night could spark efforts among downtown Johnson City to host First Fridays again.

“We’re hoping as merchants that this will inspire First Fridays to come back so people know they can come downtown every first Friday of the month and find something different to do,” Blaine said.

Blaine thanked Wild Wing Cafe for their contribution to Save the Woop Woop.

“Wild Wing Cafe has really stepped up big time for this event,” Blaine said. “They’re donating a year of free wings to the silent auction; they’re hosting what we’re calling the grand finale of this evening, which is the best Australian accent contest at 8 p.m. at Wild Wing.

“They’re also donating 10% of all their sales between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. They really went big on contributing to this.”

Several other downtown merchants contributed to Save the Woop Woop, including Willow Tree, Barley Waters, Artisans Village, Crossfit Hatch, and Boomtown.