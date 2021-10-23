Downtown Johnson City filled with spooky fun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City was home to ghouls and goblins for a super spooky event celebrating “spooky season” on Saturday.

The event gave children the chance to participate in Halloween-themed games, arts, crafts and more fun activities.

Participants were also able to compete in a costume contest just one week away from the Halloween holiday.

Recreation Service Manager for Johnson City Parks and Recreation, Sam Miller said, “We just really wanted to give kids that safe opportunity to come be a part of their community get candy and have a great time with all their friends.”

The city’s parks and recreation department also plans to host “Pups and Trucks” on Oct. 29, which will feature a trunk or treat and contest for the best-dressed puppy.