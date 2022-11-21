JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of downtown Johnson City’s clothing stores will close its doors late in December.

Flashback Heat, located at 327 E Main Street, buys, sells and trades clothing from previous decades. Sporting a logo reminiscent of Blockbuster’s, the store hones in on 90s elements and eras of clothing.

The store announced on Instagram that it will close for good on Dec. 26. The post states a closing sale will be announced prior to then.

However, the owner said in the post that online sales will continue even though the storefront will close.

The store’s website features collections of clothes including acid wash-style, crewnecks, band t-shirts, graphic tees and vintage brand items.