Downtown Johnson City celebrating ‘Small Business Saturday’

The Downtown Johnson City community will be celebrating the 10th annual Small Business Saturday on Saturday.

Created in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a national holiday devised to celebrate and support local businesses all over the country.

Small Business Saturday is directed not only on celebrating local businesses, but also highlighting the impact that small, local businesses have on a community.

Recent studies have shown, on average for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 dollars is generated back into the local community. When you shop at a national chain, only $43 of every $100 will go back into the community.

Many of the local businesses in Downtown Johnson City will be participating in the celebration this year; offering discounts, specials, giveaways and special treats for the people that patron their business on Saturday. The businesses participating in this year’s festivities will be marked with Small Business Saturday signs at their entrance.

For a full list of all participating businesses, please visit the Downtown Johnson City website at DowntownJC.com and the Downtown Johnson City Facebook page.