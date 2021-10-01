Downtown Johnson City announces plan to nearly triple Christmas tree decorations this season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Johnson City officials announced that the community can expect almost triple the amount of holiday cheer in Founders and King Commons parks this season.
Candyland Christmas will make its debut in the parks on Nov. 27 and will brighten the area with 150 trees until Jan. 2.
Last year’s set-up featured 60 trees scattered throughout Founders Park, but city leaders extended the light show to King Commons, giving more businesses and organizations the opportunity to reserve a tree to deck out in holiday cheer.
Candyland Christmas by Mackenzie Erin on Scribd
Those interested in purchasing a tree should CLICK HERE.