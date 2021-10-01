Downtown Johnson City announces plan to nearly triple Christmas tree decorations this season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Johnson City officials announced that the community can expect almost triple the amount of holiday cheer in Founders and King Commons parks this season.



















Christmas in the Park Photo: Mackenzie Moore



Candyland Christmas will make its debut in the parks on Nov. 27 and will brighten the area with 150 trees until Jan. 2.

Last year’s set-up featured 60 trees scattered throughout Founders Park, but city leaders extended the light show to King Commons, giving more businesses and organizations the opportunity to reserve a tree to deck out in holiday cheer.

Candyland Christmas by Mackenzie Erin on Scribd

Those interested in purchasing a tree should CLICK HERE.