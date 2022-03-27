JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Businesses and individuals across the country are finding ways to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

The Downtown Yoga Center in Johnson City is one of the latest businesses to offer its support. The Yoga center held a session in support of Ukrainian refugees led by native Ukrainian Rita Gregory.

The class helped raise funds for the people of Gregory’s country. All funds that were raised at Sunday’s event went to ‘Mercy Chefs’ which provides thousands of meals and other crucial supplies to Ukrainian refugees.

If you did not make it out to the Yoga class, you can still donate to Mercy Chefs online by clicking here.