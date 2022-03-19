JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 2022’s Friday After 5 lineup is now available, with a dozen bands coming to Downtown Johnson City.
According to a Facebook post from the city, the following bands are slated to perform:
- If Birds Could Fly
- Florencia & The Feeling
- Acoustic Syndicate
- Rebekah Todd
- Virginia Man
- The Brothers Gillespie
- Abby Bryant & The Echos
- Sons of Sailors
- Clint Park
- The Dimestore Cowboys
- Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
- Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays
The post doesn’t specify dates or times for each performance, but does promise much more information to come.