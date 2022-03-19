JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 2022’s Friday After 5 lineup is now available, with a dozen bands coming to Downtown Johnson City.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the following bands are slated to perform:

If Birds Could Fly

Florencia & The Feeling

Acoustic Syndicate

Rebekah Todd

Virginia Man

The Brothers Gillespie

Abby Bryant & The Echos

Sons of Sailors

Clint Park

The Dimestore Cowboys

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays

The post doesn’t specify dates or times for each performance, but does promise much more information to come.