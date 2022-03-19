JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 2022’s Friday After 5 lineup is now available, with a dozen bands coming to Downtown Johnson City.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the following bands are slated to perform:

  • If Birds Could Fly
  • Florencia & The Feeling
  • Acoustic Syndicate
  • Rebekah Todd
  • Virginia Man
  • The Brothers Gillespie
  • Abby Bryant & The Echos
  • Sons of Sailors
  • Clint Park
  • The Dimestore Cowboys
  • Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
  • Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays

The post doesn’t specify dates or times for each performance, but does promise much more information to come.