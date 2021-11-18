Downtown Greeneville to host Christmas celebration

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Greeneville will be lit up with Christmas lights, filled with music, and even hosting Santa Claus on Friday, Dec. 3.

During the Christmas event, there will be a tree lighting, area schools, churches and artists including a bagpiper will be playing music, Santa will be available for greetings, beverages will be available to quench your thirst and much more.

In an effort to offer more opportunities for entertainment and celebration a portion of Main Street will be closed off for the event.

Shops will also be open during the event, and Greeneville encourages you to check out what shops have to offer along Depot Street.

According to the release, the event will begin at 5:30 and end at 8:30 p.m.