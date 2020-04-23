Downtown Greeneville redevelopment project to begin Thursday along West Depot Street

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first phase of Greeneville’s downtown redevelopment is scheduled to start Thursday morning.

According to a release from the town, new gas lines are being installed along West Depot Street, and the project is expected to last between 12 and 14 weeks.

There will be construction along several intersections on West Depot Street, so drivers should expect to see some traffic and detours.

You can receive updates on the redevelopment by texting “greeneville” to 313131 and by following the town’s social media accounts.

You can also learn more about the scheduled redevelopment by clicking here.