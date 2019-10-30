Downtown Erwin Halloween festivities moved indoors to Unicoi County High School

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The possibility of severe weather this Halloween has sent some activities indoors, and Erwin has decided to follow suit.

The Downtown Erwin Fall Festival will be held in the Unicoi County High School.

According to a post from RISE Erwin, doors will be opened at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The Candy Court will be held in the gym with storytelling in the auditorium.

Pumpkin carving entries should be brought to the school between 5:00-6:30 p.m. Judging will take place at 7:00 p.m. with first place winning $100.

The post says tables and electricity will be available, but anyone planning on coming should let the town hall know by calling 423-743-6231.