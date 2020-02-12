Downtown Elizabethton receives ‘Main Street’ accreditation

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Work by leaders in Elizabethton is now being recognized at a statewide level.

Elizabethton joins 36 other Tennessee Main Streets that are accredited through the state program and Main Street America, a program of the national Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development made the announcement yesterday.

“We are supportive of this partnership and enthusiastic to work with Main Street Elizabethton to revitalize and grow our downtown district.“ says Mayor Curt Alexander.

As an affiliate, The Main Street Program will provide Elizabethton with training, support and grant opportunities to assist in downtown revitalization efforts.

“We are excited about the next phase as an accredited program.”, says Frankie Bailey, Main Street Board President and owner of The Coffee Company. “It’s time to dive deep into downtown and the needs of our community. We will work together with Tennessee Main Street and our passionate members to develop a vision and unified strategy that meets these needs and elevates our downtown.“

According to a release from the program, Main Street Elizabethton membership is open for merchants, passionate residents, and local business owners who want to work together to unify and grow our downtown community. Each member has a voice through one of the five committees: merchants, promotions, economic vitality, design, and organization.

For more information on how to get involved with Main Street Elizabethton, contact Main Street Director Courtney Washburn at (423) 213-0090 or cwashburn@cityofelizabethton.org.