Downtown Elizabethton organizes Capturing Christmas photo contest

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Elizabethton, City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and Northeast Community Credit Union are teaming up to host a new holiday contest to spread the spirit of Christmas through Dec. 16.

“Our downtown is just so magical at Christmas,” Elizabethton Main Street Program Director Courtney Washburn Bean said. “So, this is an opportunity to capture that Christmas.”

The photo contest features different categories, including pictures of Covered Bridge Park, the Historic Fraser fir and downtown shopping.

Those interested in participating can submit photos in each category on Instagram or Facebook using #DowntownElizabethtonChristmas.

Winners will receive between $50 to $100 Visa gift cards, provided by the Northeast Community Credit Union.

Winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 18.

“This has been a really tough year, obviously, and so we just wanted to provide a safe and fun and interactive way for our community to enjoy our Christmas,” Bean said.