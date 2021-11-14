Downtown Elizabethton comes alive with Christmas spirit

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Elizabethton was filled with people trying to find a bite to eat, shoppers and the Christmas spirit on Sunday.

The ‘Christmas Open House’ was designed to highlight local merchants, restaurants and other businesses.

Participants also had a chance to talk with Santa during the event.

“It’s about commerce. It’s about us making money as small businesses. It’s about encouraging the community to come out and support small businesses. Really it’s just a great community event for people to gather together,” said Coffee Company owner Frankie Bailey.

A Christmas tree lighting is planned for the following weekend to keep the holiday festivities going.