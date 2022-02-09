Downtown Elizabethton car shows to be discussed at city meeting Thursday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s city council will gather to discuss the future of Carter County Car Club and the car shows it puts on each Saturday from April to October downtown.

Some businesses are asking for a change to the tradition, while others said the event is great for the area.

“Every year you meet, they do, and they have to take up your request,” Carter County Car Club President Thomas Franklin said. “Our request is to be able to have the car club here in the City of Elizabethton, from Saturday from five to nine until through April and into October.”

According to club documents, the organization donated over $26,000 from the money it raised last year to the Salvation Army, schools and other community non-profits.

“We make an impact here in Elizabethton that is positive, but we can’t do it without the merchants in Elizabethton has helped us and has been an enormous help,” Franklin said.

“I really hope they just leave it the same,” Jiggy Ray’s Pizza Owner John Malone said. “In my opinion, the every Saturday event, at least at this point in Elizabethton is needed for all of us.”

Not all business owners are in favor. Some said the car show takes up so many parking spots that customers can’t park near their store to shop.

Numerous declined to speak on camera about the car show and said they were fearful of backlash.

Malone said he thinks the positives outweigh the negatives. A survey by ETSU and Main Street Elizabethton sent to downtown businesses agreed.

Survey findings said the cruise-in has an overall positive impact on downtown but that the frequency of the cruise-in should be changed.

That survey was sent to 148 businesses but only received 48 responses.

“No matter what you do, with anything you do, you’ve always got some controversy,” Franklin said. “The best thing you can do is have a harmonious outcome and hope that you know we can all unite together.”

The City Council meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. tomorrow at City Hall.