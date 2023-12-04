BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee received a Downtown Improvement Grant for $300,000 from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, State Rep. John Crawford announced on Monday.

The grant is part of $4 million in overall funding that was awarded to support improvements to building facades and outdoor public spaces in 17 downtowns and Main Street communities in Tennessee, a release stated.

“Bristol’s downtown is steeped in history and culture,” Crawford said. “This investment will make the community more vibrant for both residents and visitors. I’m grateful to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for allocating these funds to our community.”

Grants were awarded to qualifying organizations that showcased the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, gateways and streetscapes, the release said.

