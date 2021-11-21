Downtown Bristol, Tenn. to host annual ‘Christmas Open House’

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Get some holiday shopping done Monday night during the Downtown Bristol, Tenn. Annual Christmas Open House event.

The goal of the event is for shops to show some customer appreciation by staying open later than usual and offering some special discounts.

State Street will be filled with festive decorations, light and Christmas Carols ultimately transforming the destination into ‘Candy Cane Lane.’

Santa Claus is also scheduled to make his first appearance of the season in the city.

In addition to shopping and seeing the Christmas decorations participants will be able to take rides on horse-drawn carriages. Rides will cost $3 for a wagonette ride and $7 for the horse-drawn carriage ride, those six and under will be able to ride for just $1.

The event will begin at 5:30 and come to a conclusion at 8:30 p.m.