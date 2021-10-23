Downtown Bristol, Tenn. filled with tailgaters on Saturday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tailgaters gathered in downtown Bristol for the Downtown Tailgate event presented by Believe in Bristol.

Participants in the event were able to take part in a cornhole competition, a beer garden and hear live music.

The event was part of the organization’s new “social sports league.”

Executive Director of Believe in Bristol Maggie Elliott, “This is just another way for people to come and enjoy the vibrant downtown that we have in Bristol and new events always bring in new energy to our downtown which we really enjoy.”

Admission to the event was only one dollar and the proceeds went towards downtown revitalization efforts.