Downtown Bristol Tailgate Party happening this Saturday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Live music, cornhole and a beer garden are just some of the features of a new event that will take place in downtown Bristol this weekend.

The inaugural Downtown Bristol Tailgate Party will take place Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Downtown Center, located at 810 State Street. Admission will cost $1.

Organizers say the event will feature a cornhole tournament, kid’s activities, and college football streaming all day. Two downtown restaurants — Delta Blues BBQ and Broad Street Diner — will be selling some of their most popular items.

Live music will be provided by Rex Montgomery, Natalie Grace, and James Meadows.

The event will be hosted by Believe in Bristol and Bristol, Tennessee Parks and Recreation.

“We’re really looking forward to hosting this event with Parks and Recreation, as part of our new

social sports league, especially because this is fun for the whole family,” said Maggie Elliott,

executive director of Believe in Bristol. “The whole event will be fenced off as a beer garden so

participants can play cornhole and mingle while checking in on the score of their favorite team.”

Those interested in participating in the cornhole tournament can pre-register for $15 at bristoltn.recdesk.com. Day-of register costs $20 and will end at 12:15 p.m. The tournament will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the tournament will go toward downtown revitalization efforts.