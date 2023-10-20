BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — There are plenty of great Halloween events across the region and Good Morning Tri-Cities is highlighting what’s happening on the state line in Bristol.

The fun starts Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Downtown Center at 9 a.m. where the State Street Farmer’s Market will host Pumpkin Palooza.

From 10 a.m. – noon, attendees can enjoy trick or treating throughout downtown, followed by the first-ever Halloween parade at 6:30 p.m.

Emily Fleenor and Emily Champagne from Believe in Bristol sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities crew to talk about the events.