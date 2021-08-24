Downtown Blountville to host 13th annual Heritage Festival

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 13th annual Heritage Festival will return to downtown Blountville on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The festival will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m, according to a release from the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism.

The festival will include arts and crafts, live music, food vendors, fun for the children and more.

The opening act, Shooter, will start jamming with country and rock music at 9 a.m., followed by The Notorious Nomadz Band.

Festival-goers can expect a wide array of food — from barbecue ribs and chicken to deep-fried Oreos, kettle corn, snow cones and more.

Vendor spaces are $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the deadline for registration is Sept. 3.

To apply for a vendor space, CLICK HERE.