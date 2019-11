CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A downed power line on Panhandle Road in Carter County has caused a small brush fire.

Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to Panhandle Road around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Assistant Fire Chief Jackie Cable told News Channel 11 that emergency crews are waiting for an electric company based out of Bristol, Tennessee to repair the lines.

