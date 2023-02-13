BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council interviewed three finalists Monday morning for the position of city manager.

The finalists interviewed were:

Kelli Bourgeois, the City Manager of Columbia Heights, Minnesota

Josh Suddath, the Director of Development Services in Sumner County, Tennessee

Seth Sumner, the former City Manager of Athens, Tennessee

Monday morning’s interviews were open to the public. Fifty-one applicants were narrowed down to 12 semi-finalists, which were then whittled down to four finalists.

Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico had also been named a finalist, but he withdrew his application after taking another position.

Mayor Vince Turner said the selection of the next city manager is vital to the city’s success.

“I think we want to do it as soon as possible, but we’re also going to be thorough in our decision and not rust to a decision either,” Turner said. “This is an important one, and we want to make sure we get it right.”

According to Turner, while the city council is anxious to fill the position, an exact timeline for hiring has not been set.

Bristol City Manager Bill Sorah announced his plans to retire in 2022.