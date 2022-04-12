JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since early on in the pandemic, the phrase “It’s a seller’s market” has echoed in reference to the state of the housing market.

However, one local realtor is sharing his honest opinion about selling your home right now.

Matthew Finstad, a realtor with the Wilson Agency in Johnson City, made a lengthy post on his Facebook page stating the four reasons you shouldn’t sell your home right now. In the post, Finstad said the low inventory coupled with rising interest rates might be good reasons for holding off on putting your home up for sale.

“I just felt the right thing to do was share that information with people, and if they’re in a different situation and have another reason for selling, that’s great, but they should be aware before they make those decisions,” he said.

He’s warning homeowners that they should only be selling for the right reasons, not just because they’re blinded by the dollar signs.

“Anybody can buy a house, but you make a home. A home is where your heart is. It’s love, it’s pictures on the wall, so these places you want a home. Maybe you’re coming from your home which you love very much but you see dollar signs, and then you can’t find a home,” he said.

He went on to say that just because you can get a lot of money for your home right now, you could also spend just as much if not more when it comes to purchasing another home.

“People aren’t pricing their houses above what they want hoping that they can negotiate to what they want. They’re pricing either at what they want or maybe even below what they want so people will be able to look at it and purchase,” Finstad said. “Just because you can sell your property at a high price, others are selling their properties at a high price as well. You may not get into a better property.”

Richard Chantry is the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) President for 2022. He said based on the most recent stats, sales in March were better than the previous month but still less than they were in March of last year, so the lack of inventory is being felt. However, he told News Channel 11 he feels this market isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“I would agree with him (Finstad) to a degree, but in the same token, don’t be afraid of doing something you want to do because you’re afraid of the market. I hear a lot of people say this is a bubble and it’s not a bubble. A bubble is going to burst and we’re not going to do it, but the problem is there aren’t enough houses for all the people,” said Chantry.

Chantry dove into the statistics regarding just how low the inventory in the region really is. “We have 765 houses currently on the market. That’s not many. That’s less than a month’s supply. If we sold every house and didn’t get any more on, we wouldn’t last a month,” he said.

While Finstad makes a living off helping people buy and sell homes, he wants people to know what they’re getting into before making that final leap. Both he and Chantry agree that if you do decide to sell, you must have a plan in place regarding your next move.

According to Chantry, there has been a shift in the market due to that inventory shortage. He said last year, more houses were selling for less money and this year fewer houses are selling for more money due to low supply and continued high demand.