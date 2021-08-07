Don’t Miss: 5th annual Community Cookoff Cookout kicks off at VO Dobbins Center Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nearly 158 years ago, former President Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves, launching a series of events that led to Emancipation Day in Tennessee.
To commemorate the historic day, the community is throwing the fifth annual Community Cookoff Cookout at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the ball field on MLK Drive at Louis Street near the splash pad.
The public is welcome to join in on the festivities to celebrate freedom and civil movements that led to the freedom of Black people in the United States.