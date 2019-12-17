Donations needed for program that lets low-income parents exchange volunteer hours for Christmas gifts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A program by Good Samaritan Ministries that allows low-income parents and guardians to shop for Christmas gifts for their children in exchange for volunteer hours is in need of donations.

Under the “Be A Light Marketplace” program, parents and guardians can volunteer at a local organization for one to two hours and then shop for gifts.

“It is set up like a store,” said Good Samaritan CEO Aaron Murphy. “So the parents, grandparents who have been approved by this program, they are invited on a special day, with their family, to shop for their children. Each child is allotted so many points.”

“But, in exchange for us providing the opportunity that their children may receive gifts, is a sense of empowerment because we are requesting that every grandparent or parent volunteer for an hour or two to give back to the community,” Murphy added.

The marketplace, located in the old Johnson City Ford facility on Princeton Road, will be open through Christmas Eve.

The non-profit is asking the community to drop off donations for the program.

“We don’t have enough inventory to keep reloading these shelves and so we’re taking donations of toys, monetary efforts to ensure that every child can have something,” Murphy said.

Donations can be made online at Good Samaritan’s website or by mail to P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, Tennessee 37602.

For more information, call 423-928-0288.