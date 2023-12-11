ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City presented a $30,000 check to Feeding Southwest Virginia on Monday to support its “Mobile Marketplace.”

A release from Food City said the Mobile Marketplace is a direct-to-service program that provides fresh groceries to underserved communities and rural locations. The marketplace is also a Virginia Fresh Match outlet, which means SNAP recipients can receive 50% off produce purchases when paying with an EBT card.

(WJHL)

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s President & CEO Pamela Irvine told News Channel 11 that this program took a pandemic-era operation and repurposed it to support those with transportation challenges in rural areas.

“People are able to buy groceries right off of the truck and to use their EBT cards, and also to use debit or charge cards, and get groceries while they’re getting free food as well,” she said. “So that enables them to be able to reduce their transportation costs.”

Irvine said that Feeding SWVA’s partnership with Food City has helped make the program as successful as it is today.

“We launched it during the pandemic in partnership with Food City, realizing there were certain areas where individuals were receiving free food and that [they] were having trouble getting to other places to get other food sources. So this is a great partnership.”

Food City said that in Abingdon alone, Feeding SWVA’s Mobile Marketplace has seen a 40% increase in gross sales year over year, a jump from $81,889 to $114,322 for FY2022-2023. The truck that houses the marketplace visits 14 different locations across Southwest Virginia.

Feeding SWVA said the Mobile Marketplace’s success is a sign of how much fresh, healthy and affordable grocery access is needed in rural communities across Southwest Virginia. Whether it be transportation challenges, finances or limited access to stores, the Mobile Marketplace continues to provide underserved people access to fresh groceries across the region.