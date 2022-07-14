KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donate blood during Kingsport’s annual Fun Fest celebration and you could win a free hot-air balloon ride.

Marsh Regional Blood Center announced it will give away a free balloon ride to one lucky donor who gives blood or platelets at Marsh’s Kingsport donor center between July 15–21. The winning donor will get to ride in a balloon during Fun Fest’s annual Hot Air Balloon Rally on Saturday, July 23.

Donors will also get an exclusive Fun Fest Hot Air Balloon Rally t-shirt and snack after giving blood.

Marsh’s Kingsport collection center is located at 111 W. Stone Drive. Donations will be accepted during its regular business hours:

Monday and Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 423-408-7500, but walk-ins will be accepted.

Marsh will also hold a Hot Air Balloon Rally blood drive at the Civic Auditorium from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23. Donors will get the special Hot Air Balloon Rally t-shirt along with a stadium-approved clear bag of Fun Fest essentials, including sunscreen, a poncho, hand sanitizer, lip balm and a hand fan.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Donors are also required to wear a face mask while donating blood and while inside Marsh Regional’s collection centers.

For more information, call 423-408-7500 or visit marshblood.com.