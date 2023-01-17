KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a two-year-long conversion project, Domtar’s Kingsport Mill is operational once again.

The mill recently produced its first roll of 100% recycled containerboard, according to the company. The facility is expected to convert 660,000 tons of recovered fiber into recycled cardboard packaging each year.

After Domtar idled the facility in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company decided to repurpose the mill to produce recycled linerboard instead of uncoated freesheet. Domtar said the move would reduce its Kingsport workforce from approximately 300 to around 150.

Kingsport city leaders turned to tax incentives to entice Domtar to stay in Kingsport. In return, Domtar agreed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the conversion project and employ at least 140 people by the end of 2024.

The company says the project was a $350 million investment.

The Kingsport mill is Domtar’s first 100% recycled packaging facility.