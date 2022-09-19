KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar is planning to conduct periodic steam blows at its Kingsport mill beginning next week.

According to the company, the steam blows will take place between Monday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 9.

Domtar says it has installed temporary silencer systems to minimize noise, which should not be disruptive to nearby residents or others close to the plant. However, people may notice white steam vapor in the air from time to time.

The steam blows are necessary to clean debris out of newly installed steam piping. It is part of Domtar’s conversion project at the Kingsport mill. The company plans to resume operations at the site in the fourth quarter of this year.