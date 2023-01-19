KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar Packaging’s Kingsport Mill is up and running after three years and a $350 million renovation project–now as the second largest recycled containerboard production facility in North America.

The company announced yesterday it had produced its first roll of %100 recycled containerboard. Mill Manager Troy Wilson said the moment the first roll came off the production line was like a deep breath.

“It was like wow, we finally made it,” Wilson told News Channel 11.

Employees label a roll of recycled containerboard. Photo Credit : Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

The new product, produced from recycled cardboard, sheets of liner board and corrugated medium, creates three layers glued together to create a cardboard box. In a year, Wilson said, Domtar will produce 600,000 tons of containerboard.

“That’s 700,000 tons that were hit it to the landfill that made a U-turn and came to this facility and we made more paper out of recycled that’s going to make more boxes,” Wilson said.

With cardboard drawn from a 350-mile radius around the facility, Wilson said it’s possible that a package recycled in the Tri-Cities could make its way back as new cardboard.

“If you’re recycling and there’s a good chance that recycle will come back to this mill.”

The company will make two types of containerboard–liner board, which creates the inside and outside of cardboard box walls, as well as finer medium-grade packaging which creates the corrugated layer.

The mill now employs about 175 individuals. Photo Credit : Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

Inside the mill, specialized machinery removes contaminants like adhesive, rocks and sand from the raw cardboard before its ground into a slurry. The slurry is poured into a layer, dried and finally cut into rolls of usable containerboard.

Though the new production requires fewer employees–now 175 compared to pre-pandemic levels of 340–Wilson says the transition to container production is critical for the company’s longevity.

“This mill will live for another 100 years now.”