Domtar keeping Kingsport Mill idled through August amid pandemic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport paper production mill will continue to be idled through August after initially halting operations for a planned three months.

According to Domtar, the Kingsport Mill will remain idled due to the lack of demand for communications paper during the pandemic.

The A62 paper machine at the Ashdown Mill will also not resume operations for the same duration.

There are about 300 people employed at the Kingsport Mill.

