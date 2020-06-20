Dominion Senior Living to host Father’s Day ‘Parade of Love’ for residents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dominion Senior Living of Johnson City will host a Father’s Day “Parade of Love” for their residents Saturday at 1:00 p.m., according to officials from the facility.

According to a press release from the facility, friends and family members will line up in their cars and drive in a loop down Knob Creek Road up to the community and display their love the senior living community.

“We are very thankful for the love and support that our family members and friends have show us during this unprecedented time,” the release detailed. “God has truly bless us to remain COVID-19 free with 60 residents ranging in age from 60-107 years of age absolutely amazing team members. We all become family and we love each other dearly.”

Anyone in the Johnson City community is welcomed to join in this Parade of Love, the release said.

The facility is located at 2412 Knob Creek Road in Johnson City.