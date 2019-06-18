Dominion Energy evaluating Tazewell County for proposed hydroelectric power station

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – Dominion Energy Virginia is continuing to evaluate a site in Tazewell County for the construction of a proposed pumped hydroelectric storage power station.

In a release from Dominion Energy, the organization said they will spend the remainder of this year and part of 2020 conducting surveys at an East River Mountain Site in Tazewell County.

Part of these surveys will include examining potential water sources in the area.

“Based on our research thus far, we are encouraged about the potential for the Tazewell site to support a pumped storage facility,” said Dominion Energy’s Mark Mitchell, vice president – Generation Construction.

The release says that Dominion Energy plans to expand its search for water sources to fill and maintain the both of the station’s reservoirs.

A study by Chmura Economics & Analytics says that a 10-year development and construction window could bring more than 2,000 jobs to SW Virginia and could create almost $320 million in total economic impact for the region.