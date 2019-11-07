Dollywood’s ‘Smoky Mountain Christmas’ in the running for USA Today’s ‘Best Theme Park Holiday Event’

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood is in the running again for the USA Today’s “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” in the United States.

USA Today selected 20 theme parks across the U.S. that go all out for the Christmas season, and Dollywood made it on the list.

USA Today will announce the 10 best theme park events on December 13 based on votes by the public.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas was ranked at number two as of Thursday morning but there are still 25 days left to vote.

To vote for Dollywood or any of the other candidates, click here.