PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Things are somehow about to get even more festive in Dollywood.

Starting November 9, the park will kick off Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas event.

More than 5 million flickering lights, holiday meals and Christmas shows will transform Dollywood into a winter wonderland.

The celebration lasts until January 4.

