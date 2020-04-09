Dollywood starts live stream of eagle eggs set to hatch soon

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the park is still finding ways to give people a show.

A live feed of the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary at Dollywood is currently live streaming two eagle eggs in their nest.

The eggs are expected to hatch soon, according to a post on Facebook from Dollywood on Monday.

The Birds of Prey at Dollywood are under the care of the American Eagle Foundation, according to the park’s website.

The sanctuary in the park houses the country’s largest presentation of non-releasable bald eagles.

You can watch the live feed of the nest by clicking here.