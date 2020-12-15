Dollywood offering special 2021 season pass price for Knoxville, Tri-Cities residents

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is offering a special deal on season passes for residents of the Knoxville and Tri-Cities areas.

The deal is available only online Dec. 18-23.

Residents within the Knoxville area — including the counties of Knox, Sevier, Jefferson, Blount, Cocke, Anderson, Union, Hamblen, and more — and the Tri-Cities — including Washington (Tennessee and Virginia), Sullivan, Carter, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi, Hawkins, Scott, Smyth, Wise, Russell, and more — can purchase a 2021 Dollywood Season Pass for $104 plus tax.

Regular pricing during this time is $134 plus tax. A 2021 Super Pass is only $154 plus tax and affords unlimited visits to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country. The regular Super Pass price during this time is $184 plus tax.

Passes must be purchased online Dec. 18-23 at Dollywood.com/StockingStuffer. Full lists of eligible counties and zip codes also are available on the offer page.

Guests must be able to show proof of residency upon processing their pass at the Dollywood front gate. Proof of residency must include a state or federally-issued photo ID, as well as an electric or water bill, or personal checking account.

Visitors may begin using their pass immediately after purchasing, allowing them to enjoy the final days of Smoky Mountain Christmas. This season pass remains valid through the end of the 2021 operating season.

Those taking advantage of the offer also receive three flexible bring-a-friend free tickets for 2021. With the new flexible bring-a-friend ticket, season passholders may bring a friend during the 2021 season with limited blackout dates.